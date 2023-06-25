Chocolate And Salted Caramel Ice Cream Cake Recipe

Cakes are always delicious — it just comes with the territory — but if you're the type of person who prefers ice cream to baked goods, ice cream cakes are about as good as they come. "I have this silly nostalgia associated with ice cream cake. Having ice cream cake as your birthday cake was the ultimate flex move when I was a kid," shares recipe developer Patterson Watkins. "Even though I have matured (slightly), I still get ridiculously excited over this style of cake. This moderately matured version with its salted caramel topping and swirl, crunchy cookie crust, and dual-level deliciousness still invokes that same excitement for me."

The actual hands-on prep time for this ice cream masterpiece is only 15 minutes, though it does require a bit of planning ahead. For example, remember that the cake has to set in the freezer for proper slicing and serving. You'll also need to allow time for the two different types of ice cream to thaw enough to build your cake — you'll want to remove the first container of ice cream from the freezer 1-2 hours before you start making your creation. "Stagger the ice cream thaw (in the refrigerator) with the layering and setting," advises Watkins. "Once you've placed one layer and returned the pan to the freezer, remove the next layer of ice cream to thaw."