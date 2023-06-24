Secrets Of The Aldi Frozen Aisle You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Aldi is known for a lot of things. The grocery chain with German roots operates more than 2,200 stores across the United States, garnering a cult following that sometimes rivals that of Trader Joe's or Whole Foods. Aldi boasts low prices, copycat products that are (oftentimes) just as good as the real deal, a large gluten-free selection, a great produce section, and more. Aldi employees are known for their efficiency, and its regulars know that you've got to bring a quarter to the store if you expect to use a shopping cart.

While you may think you know your local Aldi inside and out, there are probably still a few secrets lurking around every aisle — starting with the frozen foods aisle. Sure, this section of the store is pretty small. Despite that, however, the Aldi frozen aisle is packed with some pretty tasty food as well as some interesting tidbits of information. Here's everything you need to know about the Aldi frozen aisle, both the good and the bad.