Seacuterie Boards Are The Hot Finger Food Trend For Summer

Every food category you can think of has probably been turned into a delicious charcuterie board variant before. From fried foods to road trip "car-cuterie" snacks, these colorful, fun displays are as eye-catching as they are mouthwatering, and they keep getting better. Even though the French word "charcuterie" loosely translates to cured meat, that hasn't stopped creative foodies from bringing new savory smorgasbords into the spotlight. This summer's newest version of the trendy food platter — the seacuterie board — is a seafood lover's dream, and can be customized with whatever tasty ocean-dwelling bites you like best.

If you're someone who is dedicated to building the perfect charcuterie board, then you'd know that there are several questions that will come before putting all your seafood together. What flavors do you want on your board? Do you hope to have a good mix of everything, or do you want to showcase savory, sweet, or fishy flavors the most? Your first thought might be a colorful sushi platter accompanied by umami sauces, and while that does sound drool-worthy, you can also fill up your board with typical seafood fare. Crab and shrimp are very fishy-tasting additions that you can pair with the mild sweetness of tilapia and lobster. For a burst of color on your seafood charcuterie board, you can artfully place fresh citrus, sprigs of herbs, savory olives, and more.

When serving your finger-licking assortment to your guests, it's important to use the freshest seafood possible, while ensuring it doesn't sit out for too long.