Car-Cuterie Boards Are The Latest Installment Of Impractical Snack Boards

For foodies especially, a classy charcuterie board is enough to make any party worth going to. A perfect charcuterie board will have a colorful assortment of different foods that complement each flavor in some delicious way. Typically, you'll find heaps of savory meats and cheeses, sweet fruits, starchy crackers, and maybe a few pleasantly bitter olives in the mix. The good news is that you don't have to visit friends or wait for a special occasion to come around to enjoy one. You can even make your own special smorgasbord of goodies for the road — a car-cuterie board, if you will.

If you're embarking on a road trip adventure, stopping to load up on food is inevitable, and there are lots of popular gas station snacks that you might reach for when creating your car-cuterie board. We're guessing you'll need a little more than a fizzy Dr. Pepper and a bag of chips to get you through your entire trip, so it's a good idea to load up on everything at once to minimize frequent stops and keep the munchies away. It doesn't even have to be full of healthy choices to be considered a charcuterie board, either. Having a board with a good mix of your favorite candies, salty nuts, crackers, jerky, and some fruits to pick from is all it takes to make it happen. Here are some ideas you can use for your next long car ride for when you need a little more snack diversity sitting shotgun.