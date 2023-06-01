Car-Cuterie Boards Are The Latest Installment Of Impractical Snack Boards
For foodies especially, a classy charcuterie board is enough to make any party worth going to. A perfect charcuterie board will have a colorful assortment of different foods that complement each flavor in some delicious way. Typically, you'll find heaps of savory meats and cheeses, sweet fruits, starchy crackers, and maybe a few pleasantly bitter olives in the mix. The good news is that you don't have to visit friends or wait for a special occasion to come around to enjoy one. You can even make your own special smorgasbord of goodies for the road — a car-cuterie board, if you will.
If you're embarking on a road trip adventure, stopping to load up on food is inevitable, and there are lots of popular gas station snacks that you might reach for when creating your car-cuterie board. We're guessing you'll need a little more than a fizzy Dr. Pepper and a bag of chips to get you through your entire trip, so it's a good idea to load up on everything at once to minimize frequent stops and keep the munchies away. It doesn't even have to be full of healthy choices to be considered a charcuterie board, either. Having a board with a good mix of your favorite candies, salty nuts, crackers, jerky, and some fruits to pick from is all it takes to make it happen. Here are some ideas you can use for your next long car ride for when you need a little more snack diversity sitting shotgun.
Grab your charcuterie board or fill up a Tupperware and hit the road
You can prep your own charcuterie board from foods you have at home if you'd rather not hit up the gas station, but where's the fun in that? Quick stops have tons of snacks specifically designed to be portable, whether they're bite-sized or packaged Lunchables. Start with the semi-fancy must-haves and get yourself some cubed or string cheese, apples, crackers, and whatever jerky flavors catch your eye. Why not tap into your childhood favorites and grab a Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie or a container of salty Goldfish to pack in some joy? Everything doesn't have to be a snack, as you can see in this TikTok video of a hungry traveler loading up their board with chicken sandwiches, complete with a chocolate milk wine glass.
If breakfast is where your heart truly lies, you can grab a good ol' McDonald's breakfast to add to your car-tuterie board, along with a few Danish pastries or chocolate-drizzled doughnuts to help fuel you up. That way, you have some options that offer a little more substance than snacking can give you. Fiber-rich foods like pre-sliced fruits and veggies, granola bars, and a fatty helping of guac to dip some chips in will help put a little more balance into your backseat grub. Even if you don't have a long trip planned, a Tupperware container full of tasty morsels that you fill at home can go with you on any trip, regardless of the distance.