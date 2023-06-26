Where You Can Order The Biggest Pizzas In The US
Pizza may have Italian origins, but it's very much been adopted as an American food, with pizzerias across the nation claiming to serve the best pie you've ever had. It's the perfect style of takeout for the team who won (or lost) the big game, and nothing says TGIF like Netflix paired with a large, cheesy pie loaded with your favorite toppings. There's no greater reward after a long night of bar hopping than a jumbo slice at a dive pizzeria. It's the go-to delivery service for your kid's sleepover, the comfort food you crave after a long work week, and it pairs perfectly with wings and cold beer just about anytime.
With roughly 3 billion pizzas sold in the U.S. every year, pizza is practically in a food group all its own. But where in this country can you find the biggest pizza? We asked ourselves the same question, and scoured pizza joints from Los Angeles to New York to come up with our list of the biggest pizzas in this country. With slices bigger than your head, and pies so wide they barely fit on a dining table, this list is the definition of when your eyes are bigger than your stomach.
Moontower Pizza Bar in Burleson, Texas
When you think of Texas, your mouth typically waters with visions of low and slow-cooked barbecue, juicy steaks, and perhaps an oversized burrito, but it probably doesn't conjure up fantasies of pizza. That is, unless you live in Burleson, Texas, and pay a visit to Moontower Pizza Bar, home of the record-breaking world's largest pizza in 2018. Known as "The Bus," this beastly-sized pizza is made from 5 pounds of sauce, 10 pounds of mozzarella cheese, and over 22 pounds of made-from-scratch dough. It stretches 8 feet long and 32 inches wide, making it enough to serve around 75 people, which is a sizable party given the smaller size of the Fort Worth suburb where Moontower is located.
Ordering "The Bus" must be done 48 hours in advance, and the location's co-owner said the popular menu item is ordered weekly, and takes a lot of hands on deck to make it happen. If you're trying to tackle this saucy beast of a pizza in one sitting, you better have some help around, both to eat it and to pay for it, as the pizza will run you nearly $350. It's also extra to have it boxed up, and additional toppings will cost you $30 each.
Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles, California
If you're looking for inventive ways to tell your better half you love them, look no further than Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles, which boasts the largest heart-shaped pizza known to man. In addition to the lover's pizza for pizza lovers, the restaurant also holds the record for the world's largest deliverable pizza, having made the Guinness Book in 2018 with its Giant Sicilian pizza. The oversized pie is 54 inches wide as it is long, and it's large enough to feed over 50 people. It comes in square slices, and takes two people to deliver it, as well as a few hands to prepare it.
The iconic pizzeria also offers some smaller editions of its giant pies, like its 30-slice Big Mama's pizza and the 60-slice Big Papa's pizza, which can be shared or for the hungry pizza goer, may be attempted solo.
Besides getting to scarf down a giant slice of savory pie, fans of Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria can enter to win a trip to Italy by ordering a slice of the Big Papa's pizza, which serves up to seven people, and shouting the slice out on social media.
Big Lou's Pizza in San Antonio Texas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and we're not just talking about the state's geographical size. Not only is it the largest of the 48 contiguous states, but it also has some sizable pizza's in Texas, including Big Lou's Pizza, home of the 42-inch pie. Located in San Antonio, Big Lou's Pizza was founded by local south-sider, Brian, and his mom, Judith. In search of a quality pizza joint with good customer service, the duo decided to fill a void in their hometown by opening their own establishment in 2000.
When it came time to build the menu, the mother-son partnership decided bigger was in fact better, and added a few supersized options to the list of pizza offerings, like a 42-inch pizza that boasts slices bigger than your head. The dough and sauce is made fresh daily in-house, which is likely why it may take up to two hours for your 37 inch or 42 inch pizza to be ready.
Aside from serving up massive slices, the restaurant also gives back in big ways to honor the owner's "Pops." Over the past decade, the restaurant has helped thousands of people through its annual blood drive in collaboration with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.
Pizza Barn in Yonkers, New York
Just outside of New York City in Yonkers, New York, you'll find an infamously large slice of pie at the destination pizzeria known as Pizza Barn. As featured on the Travel Channel's Biggest Places to Pig Out show, the nearly 50-year-old establishment has become an internet sensation since launching its 2-foot slice of New York-style pizza in 2016.
Made with homemade thin crust, savory sauce, and freshly shredded mozzarella, with a choice of toppings, this monster slice will earn you serious credit if you can finish the whole thing on your own. Using the hashtag #superslice, customers can tag a selfie eating a 24-inch slice, and the restaurant will repost it on its social media platforms.
One plain cheese slice cost $20, while more premium offerings and out-of-the-box toppings like the macaroni and cheese superslice pizza, or the bacon, chicken, and ranch superslice will set you back about $45. There's even a cheeseburger and fries superslice, which features mini burgers and french fries on top of traditional pizza crust. Other more adventurous if not bizarre options include the flaming hot Cheetos pizza or the french fries with mac' and cheese superslice.
Pin-Up Pizza in Las Vegas
Though most things in Vegas are a bit gimmicky, rest assured that the oversized pies at Pin-Up Pizza on the Las Vegas strip are anything but a sales ploy. With hand-tossed dough specially sourced from Naples, Italy, and fresh, homemade Italian ingredients, this pizza parlor really does offer a taste of Italy in sin city. The restaurant also imports special pomodorini pelati tomatoes from Italy, which gives the pizza sauce its authentic and sweet flavor.
In a town where virtually everything is described as over the top, Pin-Up Pizza does not disappoint with its pies that are potentially as big if not bigger than the table you'll be eating them off of. Located at Caesars Palace near Planet Hollywood, Pin-Up Pizza servers are decked out in rockabilly-clad outfits and the restaurant offers views of the strip, as well as an open kitchen concept so you can watch your ginormous slice being made.
Known for having the strip's largest pies, each pizza is 30 inches around, and are cut into ten individual slices that are 15 inches long, and the joint is open until 4am on weekends.
Pizza Mart in Washington DC
Famous for its jumbo slices, Pizza Mart has been a Washington DC staple for several decades. Located in the hip and swanky Adams-Morgan district, oversized slices of pizza are having a moment on social media as people flock to Pizza Mart to post pictures of themselves with a jumbo slice. The Adams-Morgan neighborhood is a popular late night spot with rows of restaurants and nightclubs, and Pizza Mart is there until the early morning hours to serve its patrons, staying open until three or four in the morning.
The pizzeria's owner, Munir "Mike" Chisti, says he stumbled upon his giant pizza recipe by accident after combining some day-old dough with a fresh batch and stretching it out into one giant pizza. It was 1999, before social media was a thing, but he knew he had created something special, albeit oversized. Since then, jumbo slices popped up across the U.S., and Mike attributes it to his Pizza Mart creation all those years ago. Grab a whopping 30-inch pizza to share with friends next time you're in the nation's capital, and don't forget to snap a picture with your giant slice of the pie.
Nonna's Good Life Pizza in Chicago
A list of the largest pie's in the country would not be complete without featuring a pizzeria in Chicago, and Nonna's Good Life Pizza is the place where bigger is better. With a slogan claiming Nonna's to be "home of the world's largest slice," it's a worthy contender with its 63-inch slice that weighs in at almost two pounds. For those who think they can house more than one slice, there's an incentive for your efforts. Anyone who finishes off two slices in under 30 minutes wins a free Nonna's t-shirt, but it's no easy feat. Another monster order on its menu includes a 468-square-inch stadium pizza, which only costs $35 at its baseline.
With four locations around the Chicago area offering pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, and wings, Nonna's was voted Chicago's best pizza on the city's news channel, WGN. The pizzeria also offers dine in, take out, and delivery to its surrounding boroughs. What could be better than a jumbo slice from Nonna's? The answer is, a jumbo slice from Nonna's that goes towards a good cause. The pizzeria is always on the lookout for the next group to raise money for, so throw your hat in the good will ring and see how much Nonna's is able to give back.
Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar in Southgate, Michigan
With a weight the size of a medium-sized child, Mallie's Sports Grill and Bar in Southgate, Michigan certainly has one of the heaviest pizza's known to man, with its famous pie weighing in at 100 pounds. Although the colossal pizza wasn't officially confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records, the restaurant does hold the record for the largest burger, so it's safe to say the pizza is probably tipping the scales as one of the biggest on the books. In fact, everything in the restaurant is above and beyond the average number, including over 40 televisions showcasing various sports, and nearly 30 craft beers on tap.
If you happen to be one of the fortunate souls who lives within a five mile radius of the classic Michigan establishment, you can order the 100-pounder and have it delivered right to your door at no extra cost. Made with approximately 50 pounds of pizza dough, 35 pounds of mozzarella cheese, 20 pounds of tangy tomato sauce, this pie is better suited for large groups than a single family. At a starting price of $300, it's quite the bargain considering it will serve a small army.
The owner, Stephen Maille, will not be slowing down on supersizing items anytime soon, as he has said his efforts are in memory of his late wife, who loved to go above and beyond in business and in life.
Lorenzo and Son's Pizza in Philadelphia
Philadelphia may be a foodie's favorite locale, but it's also a jumbo pizza lover's paradise with Lorenzo and Son's Pizza showcasing the biggest pie's in town. With a location on South Street in the heart of Philadelphia, and a second, newer location in West Chester, Lorenzo and Son's serves lunch and stays open late. The slices are said to require two plates when served, and the 28-inch pie is most popular as a cheese-only pizza.
For a restaurant to successfully serve up supersized portions, the space itself must provide a place for patrons to comfortably dine, and Lorenzo and Son's does not disappoint. With two floors and plenty of seating, owner Guiseppe Pulizzi has created a family-friendly feel in his establishment by hanging old sepia-toned photographs of his family inside. The restaurant also accommodates large parties and private events, and it serves up more than pizza with offerings like a selection of Philly-style cheesesteaks, jalapeno poppers, and a veggie sandwich.
Fat Boy's Pizza in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi
Located in the lower 48, Fat Boy's Pizza is just as it sounds, with big fat slices and pies to go around. With a total of nine locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi, people are flocking to places like the French Quarter and West Bank to give it a try and eat a 30-inch pie. Some locations even offer a drive-thru service to make your pizza purchasing experience fast and convenient. With an outdoor patio, a full bar, arcade and video games, and even video poker with payouts, each location has something for everyone even if the customers don't love pizza.
Many locations are strategically located near college campuses, making the large pies and jumbo slices a popular late night option for students. The first location opened 2019, in New Orleans, and even in spite of a global pandemic, the popular chain quickly built out around the Gulf Coast to include its plethora of venues that exist today.
If you want to prove your pizza consuming ability, Fat Boy's offers a gift card and a t-shirt to anyone who can eat an entire 2-foot slice in under seven minutes. The record for the fastest 2-foot slice ever eaten is 39 seconds, and any daring eater who breaks that will receive a whopping $10,000.
Serious Pizza in Texas
It may not be the only place to buy a jumbo pie in Texas, but it's definitely one of the bigger pizza's we've ever seen. Serious Pizza in Deep Ellum, Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie, Texas has some seriously large slices and New York-style 30-inch pies, but it's much more than your average pizza dive as this place has some serious vibes as well. For starters, there's a floating DJ booth that hangs from the ceiling where local disc-jockey's play on weekends to a packed house.
The pizzeria reopened under new management during the pandemic, and now has expanded menu offerings, including a 24-inch signature appetizer, a new selection of salads, and mouth-watering desserts. The space is also of ample size for a large gathering or private event, and there's always something entertaining whether it's on the large television screens speckled around the restaurant, or simply watching the pizza dough throwers behind the scenes.
The Big New Yorker at Pizza Hut
Our list would not be complete without a shout out to the one of the largest pizza chains on the planet, the one and only Pizza Hut. With so many pizzerias and pie enthusiasts trying to break records and outdo one another with the longest, largest, heaviest, or most expensive pie, it's no wonder Pizza Hut threw its hat in the ring, and of course, came out victorious.
When the company relaunched its famous "Big New Yorker" pizza, it did so in the biggest way it possibly could by whipping up a massive 13,990-square-foot pizza, which is roughly the size of three full-sized basketball courts.
Pizza Hut's supersized efforts in January 2023 broke the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest pizza in history. The extraordinary feat took place in the Los Angeles convention center, where the 68,000-slice pizza was baked in sections, one large chunk at a time until the mission was complete. In total, the world's largest pie took nearly 7 tons of dough, over 2 tons of sauce, and roughly 5 tons of cheese to make, and a whopping 630,496 pieces of pepperoni. The end result was not only the world's largest pie, but also the world's largest pizza donation, as it was paid forward to local Los Angeles food pantries and charities.