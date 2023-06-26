Where You Can Order The Biggest Pizzas In The US

Pizza may have Italian origins, but it's very much been adopted as an American food, with pizzerias across the nation claiming to serve the best pie you've ever had. It's the perfect style of takeout for the team who won (or lost) the big game, and nothing says TGIF like Netflix paired with a large, cheesy pie loaded with your favorite toppings. There's no greater reward after a long night of bar hopping than a jumbo slice at a dive pizzeria. It's the go-to delivery service for your kid's sleepover, the comfort food you crave after a long work week, and it pairs perfectly with wings and cold beer just about anytime.

With roughly 3 billion pizzas sold in the U.S. every year, pizza is practically in a food group all its own. But where in this country can you find the biggest pizza? We asked ourselves the same question, and scoured pizza joints from Los Angeles to New York to come up with our list of the biggest pizzas in this country. With slices bigger than your head, and pies so wide they barely fit on a dining table, this list is the definition of when your eyes are bigger than your stomach.