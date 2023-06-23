Panera Dives Into Swimwear With Its Latest Food-Themed Threads

Having a sandwich and salad by the pool sounds like a nice way to spend a summer day, but what about wearing your lunch into the pool? With its new food-themed swimwear lineup, Panera Bread offers a mess-free way of doing just that.

To celebrate the arrival of summer, the St. Louis-based bakery chain introduced a new line of seasonal swim attire on June 21 — "Swim Soups: the You Pick 2 Collection." As announced in an official press release, the looks are inspired by Panera's popular "You Pick 2" order, which encourages guests to mix and match sandwiches, soups, salads, and more. The swim tops and bottoms come in five different styles and feature five unique prints that shoppers can combine as they wish. Each colorful design honors a classic Panera menu item. There's Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, Creamy Tomato Soup, and Grilled Cheese.

Whether you opt for a soup, salad, or sandwich design, you'll have a whole different range of options here: The swimwear comes in trunks, one-pieces, swim tanks, ruched bikini bottoms, and crop tops. They are now available for purchase on the online Panera Shop, ranging in price from $32 to $45.