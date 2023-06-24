Before 'The Office:' Steve Carell's History As A Fast Food Commercial Star

After graduating from college in 1984, Steve Carell moved to Chicago and joined an improvisational comedy group called Second City. It was in 1989 that Carell landed his first TV commercial for a restaurant called Brown's Chicken. The chain has been around since 1949 with over 20 stores around the Chicagoland area.

When the commercial opens, Carell is dressed in a white shirt, brown tie, and Brown's Chicken trucker hat while balancing on a ladder after putting up lettering on a sign for "cholesterol free cooking." He then proceeds to tell his audience that Brown's Chicken has always used "cholesterol-free cottonseed oil" to fry its chicken, but now the batter on the chicken is also cholesterol-free. After winds blow away some of the lettering, hoards of people descend upon Brown's Chicken to eat what they think is "free" food. Meanwhile, Carell doesn't seem to notice the motorcycle crash that almost occurs in the parking lot. What the commercial fails to mention is that cottonseed oil is a type of cooking oil that contains some saturated fat, so it wasn't as innocent as it sounds.

Brown's Chicken is still proud of its Carell commercial and even features an image from it on its chicken tender food truck. Only, now, the sign behind Carell reads, "have the boss order tenders for the office." To our eyes, Carell has barely changed in all these years except to sprout graying hair and a graying beard.