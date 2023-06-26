Costco's Latest Sushi Bar Is Giving Fans Mixed Feelings

Costco shoppers online seemed kind of split over getting sushi at Costco. There were many that had poor experiences with sushi purchased at Costco in the past. "Premade sushi is always a let down the rice is never good," said one Redditor. "I honestly haven't seen a single person say the Costco Sushi is good," shared another. But still another pointed out, "This is suppose to be freshly made and rolled in the warehouse — the other sushi they carry comes from a distrubutor and is known to be horrible. Which is why everyone is excited."

And it turns out, those who have actually tried the made-in-store Costco sushi have many positive things to say. One Seattle Times reviewer shared that the specialty rice used "is as good as advertised, sweet and nutty," and that it's "a class above the sushi offerings at many grocery chains." On Reddit, one customer shared that the sushi they got at the Issaquah Costco was "very good! WAY better than typical pre-packaged stuff." Another said it was "super fresh and really delicious." At the very least, it's got to be better than Costco's frozen California sushi rolls, which TikTok was not on board with. Only time will tell if Costco's new in-store sushi is a big enough hit that the chain expands the program to other locations, but in the meantime, we'll be watching the reviews roll in.