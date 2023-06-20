The One Sushi Ingredient You Can't Mess Up, According To Chef Morimoto - Exclusive

Chef Masaharu Morimoto is not a sushi traditionalist. When the Iron Chef opened (the now-shuttered) Morimoto New York in 2006, he didn't serve the same dishes he'd served when opening his first restaurant in Japan. In his bones, Chef Morimoto appreciates and advocates for local twists and takes on sushi. "New York is New York. Los Angeles is Los Angeles, Moscow is Moscow, London, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Rome ... All have to do local sushi and provide for their own industry, culture, history, and people," Morimoto told Mashed in an exclusive interview.

Insofar as any culinary competition has a raison d'être, Chef Morimto's latest foray into televised competitions, "Morimoto's Sushi Master," is resoundingly clear. Learn sushi rules in order to break them. Tuna, salmon, shrimp, squid, eel, and crab are certainly traditional ingredients in a sushi roll, but — as Morimoto told us — if your heart feels moved to add in pickles, mushrooms, and sausages, that's 100% A-OK. The only ingredient you shouldn't mess around with is the rice, per the culinary legend. "Great sushi has great rice," Morimoto assured us. "The rice is more important than the fish."