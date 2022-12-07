TikTok Is Not On Board With Costco's Frozen California Sushi Rolls

Frozen sushi: genius or disgusting? While on one hand, it maintains the fish at peak freshness, on the other, some have trouble getting past the ick factor of just how bad "frozen sushi" sounds. While it may sound like something you'd buy at a gas station or 7-Eleven sometime around midnight, this questionable fish dish is actually available from retail giant Costco.

And Costco isn't apparently the only one in the frozen sushi game. Walmart also sells thaw-and-serve California rolls, as does fellow discount retailer, Aldi. In fact, according to a comment left by user A Glutton on Costco-centric TikToker CostcoBFF's video, Costco's frozen rolls are the same brand as Aldi's California rolls. However, the rolls shown on Aldi's website at least have a different look to them. Aldi even sets itself apart by offering a second frozen sushi option, a shrimp and avocado roll.

As with so many other offerings at the bulk retailer, one way Costco sets its frozen sushi apart is the sheer size of it. As CostcoBFF points out in her video, you get 32 pieces for $15.99. That's more than twice the size of their competitors' frozen sushi entrees. It's also a lot of sushi to defrost at once... While CostcoBFF herself felt that this was a Costco "bye" and not a Costco "buy," many of the commenters had experience with the product that they were eager to share.