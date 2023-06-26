Aldi's Plant-Based Dips Are Perfect For Cookouts

Aldi is known for having a wide range of dip options: sandwich-inspired dips, sweet summer dessert dips, and even divisive seafood dips. Given its propensity for offering so many different types, it's no surprise Aldi also sells plant-based varieties. Queso and Buffalo-style are two of the most popular flavors of Good Foods' plant-based dips, so much so that one Instagram user referred to them as their "love language." Each 8 oz dip sells for around $4.59, depending on location.

As you can imagine, these dips are extremely versatile. Sure, you can enjoy them with crackers or chips if you want to keep things simple. However, you can also use them to zhuzh up summer cookout staples. For instance, consider adding some of the plant-based queso to your mac and cheese or drizzle it over grilled veggies. Experiment with the Buffalo-style dip by adding it to quesadillas, nachos, sliders, or stuffed peppers. If you apply some creativity, your cookout guests will likely beg you to disclose your secret ingredient.