The Sandwich-Inspired Aldi Dips Instagram Can't Get Enough Of

Sandwiches are a household staple that we could, and possibly do, eat every day. Whether it's shwarma in a pita pocket or classic peanut butter and jelly with the crusts cut off, there are many forms. And humans have had centuries to pick their favorite kind. As noted by PBS, this food's history is intertwined with John Montagu, the Earl of Sandwich and purported creator of the convenient dish.

Sandwiches are so beloved that they might even feel like friends that you can eat. Perhaps few characters encapsulate our love for this meal wrapped in bread more than the Friends" character Joey Tribbiani. According to "Friends: The Official Cookbook," in one episode, he, Chandler, and Ross went "on a ride-along with Phoebe's boyfriend," who happened to be a cop. When the sound of the officer's backfiring car was mistaken for a gunshot, Joey showed quick thinking and bravery to save his meatball sandwich by using his body to shield it and was mistakenly perceived as trying to protect Ross.

A good sandwich can really bring out those protective instincts. Maybe that sense of dedication is why so many Aldi fans are sharing their enthusiasm for some sandwich-inspired dips. But this time, there won't be any meatballs, and the friends of these sandwich flavors aren't just coming along for the ride.