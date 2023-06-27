Aldi's Fourth Of July Prices Are Shockingly Low
Aldi has claimed the spot of most popular grocery store in America, and for good reason. Between selling private labels and locally sourced products, Aldi is consistently able to keep its prices lower — as much as 15% lower, in fact — than many other grocery stores like Walmart. Naturally, its Fourth of July grocery prices are just as hard to beat, with some items costing 30% less than at other stores.
During the Aldi Cookout Kickback promotion, shoppers can save up to $20 on cookout essentials like buns, meat, chips, fresh fruit, and even ice cream. For instance, a package of hamburger buns will cost about $1.27 at Aldi, as compared to $1.38 at Walmart. Meanwhile, a 5 lb. pack of chicken breasts at Aldi might cost around $11, but closer to $15 at Walmart.
What's more, Aldi has plenty of cookout-ready items, from premade slaws and salads to fruity probiotic spritzers, to mochi ice cream bites. This will be helpful to budget-conscious shoppers hosting family and friends for a Fourth of July cookout. However, shoppers can also save even more.
You could win an Aldi gift card for saving money
If Aldi's low prices weren't already enticing enough, the chain is sweetening the summer deals with a chance to win a gift card. Each of the 1,000 available cards comes loaded with approximately $20, which is the estimated amount you would save by shopping for your cookout essentials at Aldi. However, the Aldi giveaway rules note that gift cards could be valued at anywhere between $15 and $35, depending on how Aldi prices compare to national averages during the holiday.
That being said, you don't actually have to buy anything to enter for a chance to win. Instead, simply visit the Aldi Cookout Kickback webpage between June 27 and July 11, fill out the form, and submit it. You must live in the U.S. and be at least 18 in order to enter, and entries are further restricted to one per household. Regardless, winning one of these gift cards could have you one step closer to investing in a fan-favorite Aldi brisket.