Aldi's Fourth Of July Prices Are Shockingly Low

Aldi has claimed the spot of most popular grocery store in America, and for good reason. Between selling private labels and locally sourced products, Aldi is consistently able to keep its prices lower — as much as 15% lower, in fact — than many other grocery stores like Walmart. Naturally, its Fourth of July grocery prices are just as hard to beat, with some items costing 30% less than at other stores.

During the Aldi Cookout Kickback promotion, shoppers can save up to $20 on cookout essentials like buns, meat, chips, fresh fruit, and even ice cream. For instance, a package of hamburger buns will cost about $1.27 at Aldi, as compared to $1.38 at Walmart. Meanwhile, a 5 lb. pack of chicken breasts at Aldi might cost around $11, but closer to $15 at Walmart.

What's more, Aldi has plenty of cookout-ready items, from premade slaws and salads to fruity probiotic spritzers, to mochi ice cream bites. This will be helpful to budget-conscious shoppers hosting family and friends for a Fourth of July cookout. However, shoppers can also save even more.