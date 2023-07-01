The Buttery Addition That Will Elevate Your Sad Frozen Pizza

A frozen pizza can be an easy and convenient meal to make for yourself or friends and family when you feel like putting the absolute minimum effort into cooking. Just set your oven to the baking temperature and keep watch on the time. But maybe you want to enhance that insipid frozen pizza just a little bit without getting too complicated.

One way to add more flavor is to gather some ingredients to prepare a simple garlic butter recipe. All you will need is butter, garlic, and parsley. It may not seem like much, but that creamy, herby sauce spread around the frozen pizza crust can do wonders to elevate your frozen pizza game. You can apply the garlic butter to the crust before or after baking the pizza. Even professional chefs swear by it as a kitchen hack to take your frozen pizza to the next level and improve upon the taste.