The Buttery Addition That Will Elevate Your Sad Frozen Pizza
A frozen pizza can be an easy and convenient meal to make for yourself or friends and family when you feel like putting the absolute minimum effort into cooking. Just set your oven to the baking temperature and keep watch on the time. But maybe you want to enhance that insipid frozen pizza just a little bit without getting too complicated.
One way to add more flavor is to gather some ingredients to prepare a simple garlic butter recipe. All you will need is butter, garlic, and parsley. It may not seem like much, but that creamy, herby sauce spread around the frozen pizza crust can do wonders to elevate your frozen pizza game. You can apply the garlic butter to the crust before or after baking the pizza. Even professional chefs swear by it as a kitchen hack to take your frozen pizza to the next level and improve upon the taste.
Savor the garlic butter flavor
The addition of that garlic butter can help transform a dry and largely tasteless frozen pizza crust into a flavor-packed bite. You can even toss in a dash of seasonings to the butter for even more zing. Professional chef Sonny Harrell offers his own demo on TikTok walking viewers through the process of making a garlic butter sauce. Harrell also recommends chopping up some fresh basil and grating on some Parmigiano Reggiano. Incorporating some additional herbs and spices you probably already have on hand such as oregano and crushed red pepper flakes can only serve to liven it further.
There are other ways to ensure you are getting the most out of your frozen pizza, including rearranging the toppings, as the contents may have shifted during its transport from the store to your freezer, causing an uneven amount of pepperoni and/or veggies to have accumulated on one side. Another involves the method of cooking a frozen pizza. The oven is the standard for cooking a frozen pie, but you should also consider using a grill, if available, to give it more of a pizzeria-quality flair. A frozen pizza may not be an exciting meal on its own, but with just a modicum of effort, you can greatly improve upon its taste.