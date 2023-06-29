David Chang's Secret Chef Is Changing The Game For Cooking Competition Shows - Exclusive Interview

Is there something that you learned while producing the show, either from the chefs or maybe a cooking method or tip that you use in the kitchen presently?

Well, this is a game show and there were plenty of lawyers present. There's nothing you can do because this is all FCC-compliant. That was something where I was like, "Wow, this is as clean and unobtrusive as possible from the production side."

Watching it from the screens as it's happening, it's almost like a sporting event because you're always surprised at the things that happen. Without saying and revealing too much, we all judge. You watch that first episode — you're going to judge, and you're going to think whoever is the best, and it's not always the case. Even for me, I was like, "Wow, this is a real surprise," as the season unfolded.

I don't know how much you'll be able to answer this question, but without giving too much away, is there a contestant that totally surprised you?

All of the contestants surprised me. Without revealing too much, there are plenty of surprises throughout the season, and that's the dynamic of what "Secret Chef" is, where you're leaving the voting to the peer group. It is anonymous, so you're getting ... It's a different strategy. Again, what you think might be great may not be great, and you don't know if it's great because there's actually collusion on the other side and they're voting. The game theory is what changes the traditional food judging element. Because of that, it's really hard. I was constantly surprised by many of the contestants, whether they did well or didn't do well per episode.

I have a fun question for you going off of that. Aside from "Secret Chef," if you personally could be a contestant on any other cooking competition show, which one would it be and why?

Oh, Lord. What's Guy Fieri's game show?

"Guy's Grocery Games."

That's the one I would do. It seems fun. I don't know if I could put myself through the rigors of having the cameras on and having all of this pressure. It's a very different thing, and kudos to every single person that goes through it, but that's a little bit too much for me. I need to laugh a little bit more. That one would be fun — even if I did terribly, it would be fun.

It's stressful when you're cooking, to say the least. But when you have cameras on, it's a whole different ball game.

Absolutely.