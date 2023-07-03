The Baking Staple That Helps Thicken Runny Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a beloved comfort food, but sometimes they can turn out runny and lack the desired creaminess. However, one simple, unexpected ingredient can rescue them: powdered milk. This baking staple works wonders for thickening and enhancing the consistency of your mashed potatoes, giving them a velvety smoothness that will satisfy your taste buds.

Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish enjoyed by people around the world. Their creamy texture and buttery flavor make them the perfect complement to a wide range of main courses. However, achieving the ideal softness can be a challenge. If you've ever had a watery or thin mashed potato dish, then you know it can be disappointing. That's where powdered milk comes to the rescue.

Also known as dry milk, powdered milk is made by evaporating milk to remove all its moisture content, resulting in a fine powder. It is a common ingredient in baking and cooking due to its long shelf life and versatility. While most people associate powdered milk with making beverages or a substitute for fresh milk, its thickening properties make it excellent for boosting runny mashed potatoes. The secret lies in how powdered milk absorbs moisture. The milk sugars and proteins work their magic to absorb the extra liquid and, as a result, create thicker, more substantial mashed potatoes in minutes.