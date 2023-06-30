The Fruity Libation You Should Be Using To Make Beer Can Chicken

Beer can chicken is a method for preparing chicken that infuses it with moisture and flavor courtesy of a can of beer. To make beer can chicken, a whole chicken is seasoned with spices and herbs before a can of beer is inserted into the chicken's cavity — we know, it sounds a bit strange, but it's truly delicious. The chicken should be kept upright on the grill or in the oven, and as it cooks, the beer steams, keeping the meat moist and a subtle flavor of the beer. The beer also helps the chicken cook evenly, resulting in juicy and tender meat with a crispy skin.

Although it sounds like a garage science project, beer is a commonly-used marinade for tenderizing meat. However, most people tend to stick with neutral-flavored beers like a classic Miller Lite or Coors. But if you're an adventurous cook, why not try experimenting with more flavorful beers, like sour beer?

Sour beers are a funky departure from the typical flavors found in traditional beers which are typically balanced with a certain level of bitterness or "hoppiness." Sour beers are characterized by their distinct sourness and are often brewed with fruits for a sweet, ultra-tart taste. Using a sour beer instead of a plain old lager in your beer can chicken will add a summery tang to the meat without compromising the umami blast of a buttery, well-seasoned whole chicken.