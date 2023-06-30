The Fruity Libation You Should Be Using To Make Beer Can Chicken
Beer can chicken is a method for preparing chicken that infuses it with moisture and flavor courtesy of a can of beer. To make beer can chicken, a whole chicken is seasoned with spices and herbs before a can of beer is inserted into the chicken's cavity — we know, it sounds a bit strange, but it's truly delicious. The chicken should be kept upright on the grill or in the oven, and as it cooks, the beer steams, keeping the meat moist and a subtle flavor of the beer. The beer also helps the chicken cook evenly, resulting in juicy and tender meat with a crispy skin.
Although it sounds like a garage science project, beer is a commonly-used marinade for tenderizing meat. However, most people tend to stick with neutral-flavored beers like a classic Miller Lite or Coors. But if you're an adventurous cook, why not try experimenting with more flavorful beers, like sour beer?
Sour beers are a funky departure from the typical flavors found in traditional beers which are typically balanced with a certain level of bitterness or "hoppiness." Sour beers are characterized by their distinct sourness and are often brewed with fruits for a sweet, ultra-tart taste. Using a sour beer instead of a plain old lager in your beer can chicken will add a summery tang to the meat without compromising the umami blast of a buttery, well-seasoned whole chicken.
Making meals with sour beer can chicken
Depending on the style of sour beer used, the aromas released during the cooking can add an enticing element to the dish. The beer's unique aromatics, such as fruity or funky notes, can permeate the chicken and enhance its overall aroma. Knowing how to pair this uniquely-flavored chicken dish can further amplify the overall experience.
For a well-balanced meal with some greens on the side, consider pairing your sour beer can chicken with a refreshing summer salad like a watermelon feta salad or arugula and strawberry salad. When paired with a crisp, refreshing beverage like a tart Sauvignon Blanc or a hard kombucha, this subtly sweet and savory chicken will make even more sense.
If you want to make a sandwich out of your sour beer can chicken, shred the meat and combine it with walnuts, celery, lemon juice, and some tart grapes for a bright and zesty take on a classic chicken salad sandwich.
If you're not sure how to make beer can chicken, don't fret we've got you covered. Follow our recipe for beer can chicken and use a can of sour beer instead of a classic lager or pilsner. Happy eating!