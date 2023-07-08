Stop Throwing Away Your Juiced Citrus Peels

If you look at that pile of juiced orange, lemon, or lime peels and rinds and only see trash, look closer — you'll discover an often ignored source of delicious citrus flavor that can make a variety of tasty recipes truly shine. All you'll need is some water, sugar, a blender, and a stovetop.

It's as simple as tossing your citrus remnants into the blender, adding enough water to nearly cover them, and pulsing several times. Ideally, your peels should be thoroughly chopped up but not liquified. Strain this mixture to remove large pieces, and reduce the liquid on the stove with sugar to your desired sweetness and thickness.

The result is a sweet, fresh simple syrup thoroughly imbued with intense citrus flavor. Home cooks can tweak the ratio of peels, water, and sugar to produce the characteristics they're looking for in their syrup. The technique works with everything from familiar oranges and grapefruit to exotic Key limes, Meyer lemons, and other uncommon citrus you should experiment with.