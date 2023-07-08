The Best Celebrity-Made Egg Dishes We Could Find

Eggs are an excellent main dish or addition to a meal. One reason is that eating an egg is a great source of proteins and nutrients, according to Healthline. One large egg is less than 100 calories and contains vitamins, minerals, high-quality protein, good fats, and small amounts of several vitamins. Aside from their health benefits, their flavor and versatility also make eggs excellent additions to any meal. There are innumerable ways to not only cook an egg but also enhance it by adding other ingredients.

There are many reasons why everyone from home cooks to celebrities love eating and cooking with eggs, even superstars like Taylor Swift, who claims to always have eggs on hand to eat with her go-to breakfast of buckwheat crepes, ham, and cheese. One notable exception is the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, who notoriously does not care for eggs. As Canadian celebrity chef Lynn Crawford notes, "eggs are such a complementary food — they go with everything. From topping off a backyard barbecue burger to including eggs in baked goods, they make everything perfect" (via Egg Farmers of Canada). There are infinite ways to cook an egg — and many celebrity chefs have made their mark by finding unique methods of cooking something outstanding with this humble ingredient.