Steak Oscar Is The Surf-And-Turf Variation With A Saucy Spin

Surf and turf isn't a specific kind of entrée, but rather is an umbrella term that dates back to the 1960s and refers to a dish of meat — typically red — served in combination with seafood. (It's not to be confused with smurf and turf, which is steak with a side of Blue Moon ice cream and does not exist — we just made it up.)

While a simple surf and turf dinner may consist of a sheet pan full of steaks and shrimp, more deluxe versions include lobster or crab. While the surf and turf elements often occupy separate parts of the plate, they can also be combined in a single dish, which is the case for steak Oscar.

Steak Oscar, which you may find on the menu at an old-school steakhouse, starts with steak, gets topped with a generous helping of lump crabmeat, and is finished with a saucy little Béarnaise. This dish may also be accompanied by asparagus since its bitter, vegetal taste pairs well with the rich, creamy sauce that complements the crab and steak combo.