Joanna Gaines' Simple Method For De-Stemming Strawberries

Joanna Gaines tends to eat nutritious meals and traditionally prepares dishes for her family, which feature fresh fruit and veggies from their family garden. Strawberries, in particular, are a family favorite. However, the stem, or the hull, doesn't necessarily make for good eating and would be unpleasant to find in a pie or jam.

So, in most cases, you want to remove the tops before using them. While you could spend time meticulously cutting each stem out individually with a paring knife, it can be a messy and lengthy process. Instead, do as Gaines does on her Instagram page and use a straw to remove the stem and core in one quick maneuver.

It's a simple process that leaves you with an intact fruit. After washing your strawberries, grab a straw and place it at the bottom of the berry. As you gently push upward, the straw will take out the core and pop the stem off. You're left with a whole strawberry that's ready for eating, baking, or making homemade strawberry jam. No need for knives or wasting more fruit than necessary.