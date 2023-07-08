Korean Glazed Eggplant Recipe

Let's face it: The average person isn't regularly sitting down to eat an entire eggplant (or even half of one). However, it might be worth your while to give it a try, especially when it's as tasty as this sweet, savory, tangy, spicy Korean glazed eggplant. "The gochujang chili paste is the star ingredient here as it adds an amazing spicy kick and loads of authentic Korean flavor," developer Catherine Brookes says, who has created a recipe for Korean glazed eggplant that's relatively simple to whip up, but certainly isn't lacking in flavor.

Here, eggplants get cut in half, scored, and seared, then slathered with that flavor-packed glaze and baked. Though you don't necessarily need to use a specific type of eggplant here, Brookes does have some advice in that department: "Pick the largest ones you can find, then you'll have plenty of surface area to work with when it comes to brushing on that glaze!" And trust us, you'll want to make sure that as much glaze as possible makes it on.