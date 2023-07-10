Sorry, But Savory Cakes Are Just Un-Iced Loaves Of Bread

Here at Mashed, we don't shy away from your most contentious food arguments. We don't just talk about 'em — we get to the bottom of which food debates are the worst, from whether hot dogs are sandwiches (yes — they're even legally considered sandwiches in two states) to whether ketchup is a smoothie (no!).

But as "savory cakes" like the French cake salé take over TikTok, it's time to put our foot down once again: These recipes should actually be considered bread — not cake. In a recent video, a French food blogger shared her twist on cake salé, which includes canned tuna, feta cheese, and green olives.

Say what you want about those mix-ins. And yes, this recipe is certainly different from classic French breads like baguettes, which are leavened with yeast. Cake salé contains baking powder, which makes the recipe more similar to muffins and biscuits and other no-knead recipes — which are also known as ... *wait for it* ... quick breads.

In the name of accuracy, we'll ruin our own dramatic mic-drop moment: Quick breads, despite their name, are actually cake, experts say. But functionally, when it comes to bread versus cake, we think the sweet/savory divide means French savory cakes should count as bread.