Regional Fried Chicken Chains We Wish Were Everywhere

From wings to sandwiches, delicious crispy fried chicken has been a Southern staple since before World War II when it was considered to be fine dining reserved for only the most worthy of occasions. Like the quintessential American Thanksgiving feast or Christmas ham, some of our ancestors thought of what's become our modern-day quick lunch as a cuisine worthy of the most selective cutlery and china.

As the fried delicacy transitioned from a once-a-week commodity to a daily lunch presence, chicken enthusiasts and Southern chefs spent the ensuing decades revolutionizing the dish and producing some of the wonderful variations we have today. Whether you're craving a fried chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A or one of those classic KFC bowls that always seem to have some diners jumping for joy, know that you have the deep South to thank for fashioning the meal into what it is now.

With the revolutionization of fried chicken soon came many of the regional chains we know and love today. From Texas' up-and-coming restaurant, The Cookshack, to the exciting chicken and pickleball mashup of Chicken N Pickle, there are plenty of regional fried chicken favorites that — to our dismay — have not yet reached all the corners of this country. Here are just a few of our favorites that we hope one day will open in a town near you.