The Tip For The Tastiest Chocolate Chip Cookies Is All In The Pan

There are a lot of different ways to make chocolate chip cookies, and for some people, it's crucial to have just the right texture. Whether you like them underbaked and gooey or chunky and crisp, there's always a particular baking method that will get the job done so they turn out to your liking. For Minneapolis-based cookbook author Sarah Kieffer, the secret to achieving chocolate chip cookies with an eye-catching ripple effect is just a touch of kitchen violence — just a little.

Her recipe took over the internet around 2016, gracing food-centric Instagram feeds with the unusual-looking dessert as more and more bloggers and bakers tried it out for themselves. These "pan-banging" cookies even gained the attention of the New York Times, who described the chocolatey morsels to be "as wide as a salad plate and flat as a flounder." Despite their odd appearance, these ridged chocolate chip cookies are far from accidental, and can be recreated by lightly tapping your cookie sheet on the oven rack or counter mid-bake. Kieffer's method is unique in that she taps the pan every few minutes instead of just once, allowing the air inside the cookies to escape and the dough to spread out.

Using this deflating technique will score you those nice waves of texture, prevent the cookies from becoming too dense, and reveal a gooey center. However, there are a few important tips the author shares that will make all the difference for your crispy, pan-banging creation.