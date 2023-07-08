Eggs And Potatoes Are An Unrivaled Breakfast-For-Dinner Pairing

Back in the mid-teens, cereal for dinner seemed like a hot new trend. While it's true that pouring a bowl of crunchy nuggets makes for a convenient meal after a busy day, it's not really all that satisfying nor, we dare say, too enjoyable. Cereal's ok as a healthy(ish) snack, but it doesn't really seem like dinner without some protein and starch. Still, there is a classic, cheap, and easy-to-fix breakfast pairing that fills the bill and translates into a perfect evening meal, as well: potatoes and eggs. What we like best about this terrific twosome is that both of these ingredients are among the less expensive staples you can buy at the grocery store. Even at their most expensive, eggs for dinner haven't been much of a budget-buster, while potato prices have never put us into sticker shock. Eggs also bring healthy protein, good fats, and vitamins to the table, while potatoes are not only filling but supply all that carb energy along with some nutrients of their own.

Potato omelets or eggs with crispy breakfast potatoes are classic breakfast dishes that can also work for dinner, but this ingredient pairing also makes its way to the dinner table in the form of sides like potato salad made with hard-boiled eggs. (Our salad recipe sees your eggs and potatoes and raises you a dollop of mustard.) Still, there are other ways you can make egg and potato main dishes that definitely scream "dinner" instead of giving off breakfasty vibes.