Here's How Instant Potatoes Are Really Made

Instant potatoes are often thought of as fake, over-processed food with little nutritive value. That doesn't stop people from eating them, and it's very easy to overeat and turn a mashed-potato side into the primary calorie source of your meal. If you're trying to clean up your diet, cutting back on instant potatoes might sound like an obvious choice.

But not so fast. While there are versions of instant potatoes that are high in sodium and fat, there are also versions that have simple ingredient lists that fit well in healthy diets. Instant potatoes themselves are made from real potatoes using a process that isn't especially complicated overall, and they contain more nutrition than people give them credit for. Take a look at how instant potatoes are made, and you'll see that this convenience food deserves a permanent place in your pantry.