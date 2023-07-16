12 Tips To Make Canned Green Beans Taste Better

Though canned green beans are an everyday staple in American pantries, it is not one you will often see listed as a favorite canned veggie. The reason is simple: canned green beans often attain an unappealing drab color that can be an instant turn-off. As they are processed and preserved in liquid, their texture is usually soft and mushy, which can present an issue when you want to use them in other dishes as there is a reasonable fear that they will dissipate or turn into complete mush. Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, the flavor of canned green beans is often bland, and they have trouble contributing to the dish you want to use them in.

On the other hand, canned green beans are incredibly convenient, budget-friendly, and versatile. You can instantly turn them into a filling side dish, and it would be a shame to write them off. So, we tried to think of ways to pair and process them to create a dish that would be tasty, have texture, and attain the right consistency. As it turns out, there are many options to improve the flavor of canned beans, and these are the most creative takes that will be easy to apply even to a complete culinary novice.