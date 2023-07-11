Kim Kardashian Is Getting Roasted For Her Poolside Hummus Snack

Poor Kim Kardashian. Yes, she may be fabulously wealthy, good-looking, and have hot and cold running celebrity boyfriends on tap, but she also seems to live a life of relentless roasting. While the rest of us can (and usually do) share every single boring detail of our lives on social media with no fear that anyone other than our mom is likely to offer an opinion, Kim is pretty much guaranteed a constant stream of criticism no matter how trivial the detail she reveals. Case in point: her latest revelation that she likes eating hummus with carrots and celery sticks.

When Kardashian shared a snap of her snack, one she was apparently enjoying as she lounged by her pool [insert obligatory snark about millionaires and their mansions here], one of her followers appears to have screen-grabbed the Instagram story and shared it on Twitter with the caption "this is soooooooooooo funny." The comments section agreed, with some ripping on Kardashian's own annotation (she called hummus with vegetables her "latest obsession") and others poking fun at the fact that the carrot and celery slivers were elegantly presented atop a bed of ice. One even noted, "She's Armenian and is just discovering hummus now???," although, in Kardashian's defense, a) she didn't say that hummus was a new discovery and b) hummus may be North African, Middle Eastern, or Levantine in origin, but is not native to Armenia so any lack of familiarity wouldn't indicate that she's out of touch with her roots.