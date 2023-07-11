Kim Kardashian Launches Kimade Energy Drink Flavor Collab With Alani Nu

Kim Kardashian is no novice when it comes to partnerships with health-conscious food companies. In 2022, she joined Beyond Meat as its Chief Taste Consultant, noting in a press release that both she and her children are big fans of the company's plant-based products. Now, Kardashian is collaborating with Alani Nu, a business that sells products like energy drinks, protein bars, and supplements, to release her very own Kim-branded energy drink: Kimade.

Kimade will come in a bright pink can featuring cartoonish lettering and will have a flavor similar to strawberry lemonade. Per an Alani Nu press release, the energy drink is both vegan and gluten-free and provides 10 calories per 12-ounce can. The beverage has B vitamins, biotin, and 200 milligrams of caffeine, but no sugar. Kimade's product launch will take place on July 17 at noon and will initially be available only on Alani Nu's website with a 12-pack costing $29.99 before being rolled out to stores like Walmart, Target, and Kroger in the next few months. A Kimade chiller designed to keep your drink cold will also be released on the website.