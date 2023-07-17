What Happened To Wimpy Burgers?

With a name like Wimpy, it may almost seem obvious why the restaurant chain flopped in the U.S. by 1977. Think about it. Why would anyone ask their friends if they want to go grab a Wimpy burger versus one at Burger King? What sounds more appetizing? In actuality, the history and current state of the Wimpy restaurant is as complicated and unpredictable as a tornado through a drive-thru lane. While it may have fizzled in the United States, the fast food joint is still going strong in other places around the world like the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the Middle East, where Wimpy was often their first introduction to American hamburgers.

In the United States, Wimpy faced fierce competition from established fast food giants like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. The name "Wimpy" itself didn't quite capture the American imagination like its competitors' names did. Nowadays Wimpy is taking names and flipping burgers elsewhere. From its inspiration behind the namesake to the eccentric, chopped hot dog menu items and now its robotic burger-flipping counterpart, the Wimpy name doesn't sound so wimpy anymore, does it? While a heart attack may have stopped Wimpy in its tracks in the United States, there's a reason its unique take on table service is still going strong. In short, we have a lot to unwrap, so here's what really happened to Wimpy burgers.