Burger King Thailand's New Menu Item Takes 'Extra Cheese' To A New Level

With so many ways to order a Whopper — 221,184, to be exact — you'll basically never run out of ways to customize at Burger King. Even so, Burger King Thailand has just added one more Whopper option to its menu, and it dials the whole concept of "extra cheese" up to 11. Called The Real Cheese Burger, the menu item is simple, yet over-the-top, consisting of 20 (yes, 20) slices of American cheese sandwiched between a classic Whopper bun.

If you think this sounds like a cheesy prank, you're not alone. Folks on Thai social media thought so too, until an official Facebook post from Burger King Thailand declared that the burger was "not for fun, this is for real!" Only available from July 11 to 13, the item is by no means a long term addition to the menu, though it has already caused quite a stir in its short tenure. At a lower price than a normal burger, it wasn't as hard as you would expect to convince curious customers to order the limited-time offering.

However, many of the brave Thai fans who tried the burger found it hard to finish, with one customer describing the experience of biting into a solid brick of cheese "too much" (via The Washington Post).