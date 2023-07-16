Jianbing Is The Chinese Street Food That Combines Eggs And Crepes

Commuters and early risers in China are all too familiar with the scent of that country's famous breakfast-time street food wafting through the morning air. Come sunrise, there are jianbing stalls appearing on many street corners across the nation, set up by vendors who bring in hundreds of eggs precariously strapped to the back of their motorbikes.

With a name translating to "fried pancake," jianbing is a traditionally prepared savory dish with eggs wrapped in thin dough, like that you'd find in a crepe recipe. Tucked within the folded layers of jianbing are contrasting textures and flavors galore, from crisp and chewy to deliciously sweet and spicy. It's a filling and satisfying breakfast staple that locals will happily wait in line for, even if it means being late to work that day.

Stalls selling this queue-forming delicacy can be found in cities throughout China as early as 5 a.m. before slowly disappearing as peak lunch hours approach. Jianbing makes a killing practically every time, too, as it's one of the best street foods you can buy for $1. And various regions in China use different ingredients and fillings when creating their own unique versions of this made-to-order crepe.

Only in the 21st century has it become a dish many Americans love, as well. Trend-setting metropolises like LA and New York City have loads of eateries serving up authentic jianbing hot off the griddle. This savory breakfast comes with a long history, though, dating further back than most other Chinese street foods.