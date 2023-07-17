At-Home Barbie Shake Recipe

Barbie lovers worldwide are rejoicing at the opportunity to watch their favorite childhood toy live on screen. If you are equally as excited about the new movie and would like a festive treat to celebrate this momentous occasion, look no further. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins brings us this recipe for an at-home Barbie shake — a fun DIY alternative to the latest TikTok and Cold Stone trend.

Do you have a favorite Barbie collection? Watkins does! She says, "My hands-down, all-time favorite Barbie was the "Barbie & The Rockers" Barbie from the mid-'80s. There was even this animated TV show! Barbie and her crew were these total rockstars (OMG, the permed Barbie hair was a trip), had their own tunes (oddly disco, not quite rock, but it was the '80s), and belted out a couple of covers. Absolute magic."

Because of her love of Barbie and this particular Barbie collection, Watkins tells us, "this milkshake is my ode to 'Barbie & The Rockers' and Barbie's overall style panache, pulling colorful inspiration from their outfits (lots of pink with pops of sparkle and wild day-glow spandex)."