Chain Restaurant Ranch Ranked Worst To Best

If you're a ranch connoisseur, you likely have your opinions about which ranch dressings are the worst and the best at chain restaurants. Some are just okay, while others have fans who would consume and purchase ranch by the gallon if that were an option. Interestingly, most restaurants with great ranch have similar recipes, calling for some combination of buttermilk, mayo, and a ranch dressing mix. However, changes often come in the proportion of ingredients, add-ins, and which ranch dressing mix it uses. Still, some chains use an entirely different recipe or use processed ranches, leaving fans clamoring for something similar to have at home. While we've found a few leaked recipes, you'll need to scale them down to make them yourself. One on our list is even available to buy in grocery stores.

Everyone has their own opinions on which ranch is best, but many ranch enthusiasts agree that the best that tops our list had no contest. So, keep reading for our countdown from the worst to the best ranches, ending with ones that are absolutely slurp-worthy.