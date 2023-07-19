Here's Why You Should Drink More Barrel-Strength Whiskey

When perusing the whiskey aisle of a liquor store, it's not uncommon for the average shopper to come across unknown terms like "barrel-strength" or "single barrel." Whiskey connoisseurs and distillers have a language all of their own, but it isn't hard for those with an appreciation for the spirit to learn. Cask or barrel-strength are terms that have had an increased presence in the whiskey sphere. The average person might only know that anything with the "barrel-strength" label will be boozier, but that's just the beginning of what makes it so special.

Barrel-strength whiskey is a category all of its worth exploring. It's not just higher in alcohol content, but it's also bursting with authentic flavor from the barrel. A glass of barrel-strength whiskey on its own can provide so much insight into a distiller's process, and give the drinker an entirely new appreciation for the dark spirit.

There is plenty to learn about barrel-strength whiskey that is best taught through tasting. To help convince you it's worth straying from your usual bar order, we've come up with several reasons why you should be drinking more barrel-strength whiskey. At the very least, you'll gain some solid knowledge about whiskey distilling if you don't end up with a new favorite spirit category altogether.