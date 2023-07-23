Your Tuna Salad Deserves High-Quality Ingredients

There are a head-spinning number of ways to make tuna salad: with or without fruit or nuts, incorporating a little celery or pickles for crunch, and adding a dash of various herbs and spices. However, the foundation of tuna salad typically begins with mayonnaise. Mayo is the creamy binder that forms the base and helps hold everything together, so you want to ensure you're not using cheap mayonnaise or low-quality substitutes.

One of the most common mistakes made with tuna salad is using a cheap mayo substitute such as Miracle Whip. Speaking of, Miracle Whip was initially created as a less expensive alternative to mayonnaise. It has less oil than regular mayo and includes water, sugar, and spices. In contrast, mayonnaise generally consists of egg yolks, oil, and some acid, such as lemon juice.

A quality mayonnaise will give your tuna salad a creaminess and a smooth texture and add a nice tang. If you're unsure where to start with store-bought options, Hellman's and Blue Plate topped our popular mayonnaise brands rankings list. For another take on mayo consider the product that ranked fourth on the list, the Japanese mayonnaise Kewpie, which contains more egg yolks than regular mayonnaise and contributes umami and savory flavor notes.