Rustic Smoked Cookies Are Just As Delicious As They Sound

Unlike cooking over direct heat, smoking works its magic through indirect heat. The indirect heat from the smoke should ensure that the bottom of the cookie doesn't burn but you get a crispy, smoky crust. One secret to using a smoker is to give it a few minutes to preheat to allow the first 'dirty smoke' to escape so your cookies don't taste bitter like a chimney. It's also important not to open the grill too early as it will lower the temperature and halt the baking process.

Choose your wood pellets wisely to customize your cookie's unique personality. The choice of wood matters because it unleashes flavors that impart hints of spice, sweetness, and woody notes to the cookies, depending on the type. Many individuals avoid using mesquite or hickory when baking cookies and other desserts. You can experiment, but the best match for baked goods would be something with a sweet flavor profile, like apple, cherry, maple, or oak pellets.

Because cookies don't bake very long, these will have a mild smoky flavor. But you can add more smokiness by cold-smoking the cookies themselves as a final step. You could also try using cold-smoked chocolate chips or nuts, or even adding smoked salt or a smoky spice rub to the batter or on top of the cookies during the process. There's nothing like the aroma and fabulous flavors of a well-smoked cookie.