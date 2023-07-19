You Can Score Free Chipotle Bowls During The Women's World Cup
With the Women's World Cup starting in Australia and New Zealand on Friday, it's time to celebrate the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) with a special Chipotle promotion that lets you score free bowls. Chipotle — an official partner of U.S. Soccer — announced today in a press release that it will officially be bringing back its "Bowls for Goals" promotion. The special offer releases 2,500 free entrées when the U.S. scores a tying, break-away, or lead-extending goal during the Group Stage of the upcoming Women's World Cup. All you have to do to score a free menu item is be among the first 2,500 people to text the code tweeted on the USWNT account to 888222. If you're successful, you'll then receive instructions on redeeming the item digitally. Keep in mind, the reward likely doesn't include add-ons like extra rice.
This isn't the first time Chipotle has tapped into the fun of competition to offer free eats. "Bowls for Goals" returns after its popular debut during the 2022 Men's World Cup, where the American Mexican chain dropped 5,000 free entrées every time the U.S. scored. The codes went quickly though, and this year there are half as many, so if you want to take advantage of the offer this time around, you better stay glued to the action and make sure you're ready to text in the middle of the game. Hopefully, the USWNT will give their fans and Chipotle lovers a lot of opportunities to cash in on.
Important goals are chances to win (free entrées)
Chipotle is getting in on the action in a year when the U.S. Women will be the overwhelming favorites at the World Cup — with the team looking to win the title for a third consecutive time and "three-peat" in glorious fashion. While a win for the USWNT this year would be huge, the team still has some stiff competition in its group, and several players are nursing injuries going into the Cup. That's all before even getting to potential matchups in the elimination stage. In other words, a lot more is riding on the team than free Chipotle. However, Chipotle certainly sweetens (or spices up) the deal for the rest of us whenever a goal comes around.
If you're suffering a creative block when it comes to selecting your bowl, Chipotle also has some limited-time World Cup-themed suggestions. The chain is celebrating the soccer mega-event by teaming up with two stars of the USWNT to create the Rose Lavelle Bowl and the Sophia Smith Bowl, entrées inspired by the players' favorite Chipotle orders. You can tune in to watch the USWNT play in the World Cup starting on July 21, when the team takes on Vietnam, with other group matches against Portugal and the Netherlands soon to follow. Even if the team doesn't live up to its wildest expectations, there's a good chance they'll be scoring more than once, so get your bowl order ready.