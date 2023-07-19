You Can Score Free Chipotle Bowls During The Women's World Cup

With the Women's World Cup starting in Australia and New Zealand on Friday, it's time to celebrate the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) with a special Chipotle promotion that lets you score free bowls. Chipotle — an official partner of U.S. Soccer — announced today in a press release that it will officially be bringing back its "Bowls for Goals" promotion. The special offer releases 2,500 free entrées when the U.S. scores a tying, break-away, or lead-extending goal during the Group Stage of the upcoming Women's World Cup. All you have to do to score a free menu item is be among the first 2,500 people to text the code tweeted on the USWNT account to 888222. If you're successful, you'll then receive instructions on redeeming the item digitally. Keep in mind, the reward likely doesn't include add-ons like extra rice.

This isn't the first time Chipotle has tapped into the fun of competition to offer free eats. "Bowls for Goals" returns after its popular debut during the 2022 Men's World Cup, where the American Mexican chain dropped 5,000 free entrées every time the U.S. scored. The codes went quickly though, and this year there are half as many, so if you want to take advantage of the offer this time around, you better stay glued to the action and make sure you're ready to text in the middle of the game. Hopefully, the USWNT will give their fans and Chipotle lovers a lot of opportunities to cash in on.