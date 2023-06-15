Fast Food Joints Tapping Into The Gaming Industry With Free Eats Isn't New

Whether you're a proud completionist, a fan of retro throwbacks, or a casual gamer, you're part of the reason gaming has steadily exploded into the most lucrative part of the entertainment industry. According to Statista, revenue from games sold in 2023 is expected to soar to over $380 billion worldwide.

As a result, the fast food industry and other big food brands decided to get in on the action by seeking partnerships with game studios and developers to offer in-game rewards for players. Companies want their offers to stand out and provide value, so there has been no shortage of creative collaborations and fun new product announcements, especially surrounding the release dates of highly-anticipated games.

In 2012, Pizza Hut introduced a new stuffed crust pizza featuring Red Leicester cheese — a crumbly, mild aged cheddar with a signature red color — in partnership with Microsoft and "Halo 4." Purchases of this menu item allowed players to get a free avatar in the game. Mountain Dew and Doritos also decided to hop on the game's hype train with their own "Halo 4" food creations, which helped gamers double their XP points and unlock a fancy new helmet for Master Chief by making select purchases. Other fast food campaigns that have jumped on the bandwagon include KFC with Blizzard Entertainment's "Diablo IV," Hot Pockets with "Magic: The Gathering," and Chipotle, which has offered gamers the chance to win free food and prizes since 2019.