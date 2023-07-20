Got A Notification For A Starbucks Drink You Didn't Order? You're Not Alone

This isn't the first time there's been an uproar about the Starbucks App, which accounts for about a quarter of all of the chain's transactions. Still, there was a swarm of confusion on Reddit's r/starbucks forum, where one user wrote: "The notification flashed across my screen as I sat, still in my pjs at home, 45 minutes away from the nearest Starbucks. Anyone else? Or did someone get into my account?"

Commenters shared similar stories, including run-ins with the error message when trying to open the app. "RIP people actually waiting for their order to be ready rn" one commenter quipped. Many were afraid that they had been hacked, sharing similar experiences on other mobile ordering apps. They also referenced another hack-like Starbucks app notification in March that read, "Hello test1 from seank." One Reddit commenter wrote: "Sean K. is at it again lol."

A viral post on Twitter read: "Anybody else get a 'your order is ready' notification from the Starbucks app?" Many seconded the experience, with some adding that they were unable to check their order history. "Omg wait yes. Literally been waiting on hold with Starbucks for 31 mins," a Twitter user responded.

We don't know exactly what caused the notification and temporary crash of the Starbucks app this time. However, it's clear once again that with so many active, caffeinated users, any sort of error is bound to cause a big buzz.