Why People Are In An Uproar About The Starbucks App

It's no secret that many of us rely on that first cup of coffee to help us face the day. Luckily, with the introduction of apps, the time between the alarm blaring and being able to take that first sip has gotten even shorter for those who prefer to have someone else make their cup of Joe. In fact, Starbucks drinkers have long had the luxury of using their phones to pay for their Iced Caramel Macchiatos ahead of time, avoiding those long, morning rush lines since 2014 (via Geek Wire).

Though mobile ordering has made life easier for some, there is one group that may not be exactly head over heels about the process. Starbucks baristas have expressed their disdain over mobile orders in the past — in one TikTok video, a barista bemoans customers who place mobile orders while they're already in the drive-thru lane. Regardless of baristas' disdain for some customers' mobile ordering etiquette, 25% of all orders at company-owned US Starbucks stores in the second quarter of this year were made through mobile ordering, Business Insider reports. A large number of customers have clearly made the app a part of their Starbucks routine, which is exactly why people weren't so happy with the app today.