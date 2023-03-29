The Starbucks App Notification You Got Is Not A Hack - It's A Test

If you recently received a strange notification from the Starbucks app on March 28, there's no need to worry. What some may assume was a breach of security was actually a test performed by Starbucks. "Earlier today, some customers received a test notification from the Starbucks app in error. This was not caused by a data breach," Starbucks spokesperson Erin Shane Riley said to The Verge. The amusing message was quite simple, reading, "Hello test1 from seank."

It wouldn't be outlandish to assume the worst in this situation; in the past, certain incidents have called into question how secure the Starbucks app is as a whole. In 2017, a string of hacks resulted in money being stolen directly from customers' bank accounts. To spread awareness and alert the company, several Twitter users shared their experiences online. "Hey [Starbucks] my app got hacked and someone has been using it in a state I don't live in. What do I do?" wrote one user. The comments were flooded with app users who were stuck in the same predicament. When something similar occurred a couple years earlier, Starbucks representatives claimed the responsibility doesn't fall on the app itself, even though it's caused other uproars in the past.