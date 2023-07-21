Beets Are The Answer To A Vibrant Barbie-Themed Pasta Sauce

The "Barbie" movie is finally out after months of hype, which means the endless parade of Barbie-themed trends is over, right? Not quite. There's still an appetite for pink novelties, especially in the kitchen. The internet has been rolling out the pink carpet for the Greta Gerwig film. Vibrant Barbiecore cakes, shakes, and outfits have taken over TikTok leading up to the release. Burger King Brazil even introduced a Barbie-themed Pink Burger, a cheeseburger featuring a fuchsia sauce. If you're looking to follow the trend at home, we think a bright pink pasta sauce colored with beets might be the perfect way to celebrate the movie's arrival.

There are many ways to use beets to craft Barbie-themed savory sauces, and the best part is that they're all-natural. The Barbie pasta recipe has found a niche on TikTok, with different users suggesting a variety of beet-infused options. One video suggests blending steamed beets, cottage cheese, and garlic to create a light pink sauce. Another TikTok creator suggests blending the cooked beets with cream cheese. This isn't the only time beet pasta recipes have popped up in honor of a special occasion. The dish has also gained some traction around Valentine's Day, with combinations like roasted beets blended with Greek yogurt or feta cheese creating rosily romantic sauces.