Barbiecore Cakes Are The Delicious Treats That Let You Enjoy Life Vibrantly

The summer of 2023 is the summer of Barbie. With the impending release of Greta Gerwig's movie, the plastic toy-turned-fashion-icon (and writ large cultural empress) has never been more popular. Recently, her impact is showering baking TikTok with pink sprinkles, with Barbiecore cakes becoming some of the most viral confections on the platform.

One viral video featured a "Barbie Pool Cake" made of a blue sponge, pink frosting, and a blue jello pool, complete with donuts and licorice pool floaties. Another cake was draped in blue fondant printed with typical Barbie symbols and, naturally, topped with loads of pink frosting and candy beads. One especially impressive TikTok creation was a heart-shaped cake, meticulously embellished with tiny pink bows and pearl necklace decorations.

The TikTok cakes are part of a larger cultural movement in fashion, social media, and beyond called Barbiecore. For those unfamiliar, Barbiecore channels the hot pink stylings of Mattel's classic line of dolls and accessories into a vibrant lifestyle that embraces fun. Recently enlivened by the revival of Y2K fashion and the much-anticipated Barbie movie, the style movement oozes anything pink, girly, and glamorous. Even Cold Stone Creamery has hopped aboard the Barbie movie hype train, introducing a sprinkle-covered Barbiecore cake of its own. The ice cream chain is also debuting a cotton candy-flavored ice cream that has customers creating Barbie shakes and participating in a new stylish TikTok trend that might be the pink antidote to Grimace's purple horrors.