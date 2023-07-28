The Crunchy Fruit Miranda Lambert Adds To Tuna Salad

Country music star Miranda Lambert is one of those ladies we would follow right off the edge of a cliff, so when she shared her favorite way to prepare tuna salad, we knew it had to be good. Like ramen noodles, tuna salad is a dish for which everyone and their mamas seem to have a secret recipe. Whether you make yours with mustard or mayo, straight up, or with add-ins, there are endless ways to enjoy this lunchbox classic.

Lambert's tuna salad recipe, featured in her new book "Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin Kitchen," was handed down from her grandmother, who she calls Nonny. Nonny's tuna salad uses all the typical components: celery, red onion, hard-boiled eggs, relish, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper. However, it also includes a secret ingredient: chopped apple. This addition might seem like a wild card, but Nonny wasn't the first to toss this crispy and sweet fruit into the mixing bowl.

Adding apples — and sometimes pecans — to tuna salad is common practice in the Southern part of the United States. But this isn't just a basic recipe: As Lambert told Eating Well, "My grandma had this way of putting it all together."