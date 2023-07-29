The Impact Julia Child Had On Rick Bayless' Career

The name Rick Bayless is synonymous with authentic Mexican cuisine. The chef spent years living and working throughout Mexico, learning about the diverse range of ingredients and techniques that define the regional dishes of the country. He shares his expertise with the world through his restaurants like Topolobampo and XOCO, his line of Frontera sauces and salsas, cookbooks, and videos. Given all this, it may come as a surprise that one of his earliest cooking inspirations was a chef who was famous not for Mexican cooking, but French cooking: none other than Julia Child.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, we asked Chef Bayless about the path that led to his lifetime devotion to Mexican cuisine. He said that while growing up in Oklahoma, he was fascinated with Child's TV show "The French Chef." He shared, "I grew up watching Julia Child in her first series of television shows on public television, and I just fell in love with technique."

Even as he lay the foundation for a career in Mexican cooking, Bayless told Mashed that he used to only cook French food and was once a professional pastry chef. Today, he still likes to return to some of the same French dishes that Child might have demonstrated on her show. "I've still continued to love French food as time has gone on, not so much for the flavor as for the technique that it teaches me."