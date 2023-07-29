You Don't Have To Make Pretzels From Scratch If You Have Canned Biscuits

Can you even venture into a carnival or mall these days without the wafting smell of soft pretzels taking over? Large pretzel chains like Auntie Anne's and Wetzel's Pretzels serve up hot, fresh, soft pretzels in savory and sweet flavors. However, if you find yourself craving pretzels — but don't want to shell out money or leave your house — you can make them at home.

While plenty of soft pretzel recipes involve making them from scratch, canned biscuit dough opens up the ultimate shortcut. Since pretzel dough is essentially a yeasted dough, it makes sense that biscuit dough makes a great substitute.

The key to ensuring a pretzel-like consistency — chewy exterior with a pillowy interior — is soaking the dough in baking soda. Pretzels need to be boiled in baking soda to ensure a crunchy texture and a dark brown, crackly crust. The biscuit dough is rolled out and can be cut into individual pretzel bites or formed into a full-sized pretzel shape. After being shaped, the pretzels get a short bath in the baking soda soak, brushed with butter or egg wash, and baked. The final result is a golden brown pretzel, ready to be devoured.