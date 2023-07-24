16 Egg White Cocktails To Try At Your Next Happy Hour

The mere mention of ingesting raw eggs probably has you thinking about Rocky Balboa knocking back a nausea-inducing breakfast in the first "Rocky" movie, but when used correctly in mixed drinks, raw eggs are a bartender's secret weapon. Shaking an egg white with your cocktail ingredients produces a silky foam at the top of the glass that can take the edge off sour and bitter ingredients, and add creaminess to the mouthfeel. Always start by dry shaking (shaking the ingredients without ice), since dilution can limit aeration and emulsification.

There are risks in consuming raw eggs, of course, but the chances of contracting Salmonella are small from making cocktails, especially if you make sure to keep the eggs refrigerated, and wash the shells thoroughly before cracking them. You can also buy pasteurized eggs, which were heated high enough to kill any bacteria. Or even use aquafaba, a vegan alternative made from chickpea water, though it will not produce the same creamy texture as egg white.