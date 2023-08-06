Grilled Barbecue Bacon Bison Burger Recipe

If you're the type of person who always opts for burgers over dogs, it's your lucky day. While we're all for a classic beef burger cooked on the grill, sometimes a little something extra is in order. We're not just talking about cheese — swapping the type of meat you use in your patty can totally alter your burger-eating experience. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu turns to bison to put a twist on your classic burger.

This grilled barbecue bacon bison burger recipe tops the flavor charts with savory meat, salty bacon, cheese, barbecue sauce, and classic toppings. Topalu shares, "We are starting to cook with more bison this year than any other year ... and for a good reason!" If you aren't familiar with bison meat, it is leaner than beef and offers a subtly sweet flavor profile that is all too easy to love.

As for the extra add-ons, Topalu says, "I love bacon! So the whole bacon and barbecue sauce combo really hits home for me." You can't go wrong with a burger, and this fun variation really sets itself apart.